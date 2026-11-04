⚡ 325MW of new solar projects planned in Adams & New Madrid

⚡ 325MW of new solar power planned for Adams & New Madrid counties

Sunraycer Renewables has bought two large solar projects from Apricus Energy that are planned for Adams County, Illinois and New Madrid County, Missouri.

Gem City Solar in Adams County will be 175MWac and connect to Ameren’s 138kV system.

in Adams County will be and connect to system. Mighty Mississippi Solar in New Madrid County will be 150MWac and connect to Ameren’s 161kV system.

Both sites already have site control, environmental reviews done, and most major permits in place. They are in the final step of the MISO grid interconnection process.

Construction is scheduled to start in early 2028, with operations expected in 2029.

Sunraycer says together the projects could:

Power about 78,500 homes

Create around 560 construction jobs

Generate about $92 million in local tax revenue over their lifetimes

The company plans to work with landowners, local governments, and community stakeholders in both counties as development moves forward.