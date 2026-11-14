📅 Adams County Benefit Fair for Veterans

A Veterans benefit fair will be held at 101 S Madison St, Decatur, IN 46733.

This event is designed to help Veterans sign up for and enroll in benefits. Representatives from VBA, VHA, NCA, the Vet Center, and IDVA will be on site to answer questions and assist with applications. Honor Flight will also be present.

If you’re a Veteran who needs help understanding or accessing your benefits, this is a good chance to talk with multiple agencies in one place.

For more details or to register, visit the Eventbrite link provided in the event listing.