📢 Part-time Veterans Affairs Director job open in Adams County

Adams County is hiring a part-time Veterans Affairs Director to help local Veterans and their families access benefits and support.

The Director will:

Help Veterans and eligible dependents apply for local, state, and federal benefits

Interview clients, check eligibility, and make referrals to jobs, healthcare, and community resources

Do community outreach at local groups, nursing homes, churches, and events

at local groups, nursing homes, churches, and events Handle office records, grave registrations, budget, and reports to the Commission of Veterans Affairs

Key details:

Must be a Veteran or qualified individual under Iowa Code 35B.6

under Education/experience in social work, human services, or business , or equivalent

, or equivalent Training and certifications (including national accreditation and TRIP ) are provided after hire

and ) are Part-time , FLSA non-exempt role

, role Posted: 11/13/26

Expires: Posted until filled

If you’re a Veteran with a heart for helping other Veterans, this could be a strong fit.