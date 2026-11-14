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Adams County
📢 Adams County hiring part-time Veterans Affairs Director
2 days ago
📢 Part-time Veterans Affairs Director job open in Adams County
Adams County is hiring a part-time Veterans Affairs Director to help local Veterans and their families access benefits and support.
The Director will:
- Help Veterans and eligible dependents apply for local, state, and federal benefits
- Interview clients, check eligibility, and make referrals to jobs, healthcare, and community resources
- Do community outreach at local groups, nursing homes, churches, and events
- Handle office records, grave registrations, budget, and reports to the Commission of Veterans Affairs
Key details:
- Must be a Veteran or qualified individual under Iowa Code 35B.6
- Education/experience in social work, human services, or business, or equivalent
- Training and certifications (including national accreditation and TRIP) are provided after hire
- Part-time, FLSA non-exempt role
- Posted: 11/13/26
- Expires: Posted until filled
If you’re a Veteran with a heart for helping other Veterans, this could be a strong fit.
More Info: Veterans Affairs Director - Employment - Adams Cou...
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