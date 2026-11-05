This Entrepreneur is Making Your Bathroom the Centerpiece

In the heat of SoCal, a unique artisan is making waves—by restoring the very vessels in which we find solace. Eli Adamov, the proprietor of Adamov Reglazing, has spent the past nine years transforming ordinary bathtubs into glistening centerpieces of the bathroom. What began as a skill honed under the employ of others has evolved into a full-fledged business serving the communities of Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.

Eli's journey from employee to entrepreneur is a testament to the belief that high-quality craftsmanship can redefine a space. After years of gaining experience with a company, he decided it was time to carve his own niche in the bathtub refinishing industry.

"I’ve always believed in exceeding customers' expectations," Eli shares, a philosophy that has become the cornerstone of his business. The transition was not just about changing jobs; it was about transforming a personal passion into a thriving enterprise.

At Adamov Reglazing, the focus is on bathtub refinishing, a service that may seem simple at first glance but involves a meticulous process to ensure that the tubs regain their past glory. The secret behind the stunning transformations lies in Eli's expertise and his commitment to using high-quality materials. As a certified technician by Topkote, a renowned manufacturer of bathtub and tile refinishing paints and coatings, Eli ensures that each project is handled with precision and care.

"Customers are most concerned with appearance," Eli notes, highlighting the primary reason homeowners reach out to him. Whether it’s a cast iron or fiberglass tub, Eli and his team bring them back to life, turning worn-out surfaces into polished, new-looking fixtures. The demand for such expertise is not limited to homeowners alone; property managers, contractors, and apartment owners also seek out Adamov Reglazing for their projects.

The journey to owning a successful business wasn’t without its challenges. Certification from Topkote was a pivotal step for Eli, as it provided him with a reliable supplier and the confidence to promise quality results to his clients. For Eli, it was about more than just the reliability of materials; it was about aligning with a brand that shared his values of quality and excellence. The process of bathtub refinishing is an art that Eli has mastered over nearly a decade. From the initial consultation to the final reveal, customers can expect a transformation that not only meets but exceeds their expectations. The process begins with a thorough cleaning and sanding to prepare the surface, followed by the application of a bonding agent and multiple layers of Topkote’s specialized coating. Each step is crucial to ensure a durable and aesthetically pleasing finish.



Booking a service with Adamov Reglazing is straightforward. Whether through a phone call, text message, or a website form, Eli ensures that customer convenience is prioritized. This ease of access reflects his understanding of the modern customer's need for flexibility and efficiency. The personal touch Eli offers is perhaps what sets his business apart in a crowded market. The satisfaction of seeing a customer's reaction to a beautifully refinished bathtub is a reward that fuels his passion.

"There’s nothing quite like witnessing the surprise and joy on a customer's face when they see their bathtub restored," Eli confesses. This emotional connection to his work drives him to maintain high standards and continually improve his craft.



Adamov’s story is one of perseverance, skill, and the pursuit of excellence. From Costa Mesa, his work ripples through the three counties he serves, leaving behind a trail of rejuvenated bathrooms and satisfied customers. It’s not just about refinishing bathtubs; it’s about restoring beauty and comfort to homes, one bathtub at a time.

Adamov Reglazing is more than a business; it’s a passion turned into a legacy of restoration and artistry.





Adamov Reglazing

📍 98 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA

👤 Owner: Eli Adamov

✨ What Makes It Different: High-quality craftsmanship and personalized service