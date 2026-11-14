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🏥 Several Adair, IA Healthcare Openings With Bonuses & Benefits
Adair’s recovery and behavioral health scene is hiring, with solid pay and benefits for folks who want to help people get back on their feet.
Intake Coordinator – Recovery (Hybrid)
- Employer: St. Gregory Recovery Center / Ivory Plains Recovery Center
- Location: Adair, IA (hybrid onsite/remote across Adair, Bayard & West Des Moines sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the first point of contact for clients and families, handling calls, pre-admission assessments, insurance checks, and scheduling. Good fit if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and want a mix of admin work and direct impact in addiction recovery.
Detox & Residential Recovery RN – Night Shift
- Employer: Ivory Plains Recovery Center
- Location: Adair, IA
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $40–$47/hour base + shift differentials
- Bonus/Perks: $20K sign-on bonus, tuition assistance, full benefits after 30 days, PTO, 12-hour night shifts
Night RN role in a detox and residential recovery setting, providing hands-on nursing care, meds, and monitoring clients through withdrawal and treatment. Strong option if you like psych/addiction work, want higher night pay, and value tuition help and a big sign-on bonus.
Behavioral Health Tech – Recovery (Night)
- Employer: Ivory Plains Recovery Center
- Location: Adair, IA
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $20–$24/hour
- Perks: Tuition assistance, full benefits after 30 days, PTO, 12-hour shifts, night shift differentials
Support clients on the unit with safety checks, group activities, vital signs, and daily routines while being a steady, positive presence. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and want to build experience in behavioral health.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or different shifts open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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