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🏥 Ada, OK Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN Roles With Growth Perks
Ada’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for nurses ready to grow their skills. If you’re an RN or about to graduate, there are several solid options right now.
Float Pool Registered Nurse
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Ada, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work across multiple inpatient units, giving patient-centered care where it’s needed most. You’ll use strong assessment skills, give meds and treatments, and coordinate with different care teams while keeping patients safe.
Registered Nurse – Medical Surgical (Acute Care)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Ada, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Classic Med Surg RN role using the full nursing process for an assigned group of patients. Good fit if you like fast-paced acute care, collaborating with a team, and mentoring or delegating to other caregivers.
New Grad RN – Med Surg | Nights
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Ada, OK
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00 PM–7:00 AM)
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: $5,000 sign-on bonus, up to $20,000 student loan forgiveness, benefits starting day one
Designed for new grads and soon-to-be grads (ADN or BSN) who want a strong start in Med Surg. You’ll build broad bedside skills in a supportive environment while getting solid financial perks.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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