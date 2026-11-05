💰 Ada, OK Accounting Jobs: Multiple Openings, Hybrid & Bank Ops

Ada’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level bank ops to a senior hospital finance leader. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank Location: Ada, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the bank’s daily deposit operations in a high-volume, deadline-driven setting. You’ll handle ACH, wires, account maintenance, and problem-solving for branches and customers. Great fit if you have customer service experience, solid computer skills, and like detailed, behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Mercy (Hospital Finance – West Communities)

(Hospital Finance – West Communities) Location: Hybrid – supports Ardmore & Ada, OK communities

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Sign-on bonus: $20K)

Lead financial reporting and budgeting for Mercy’s local hospital communities, with hybrid work and a $20K sign-on bonus. You’ll oversee monthly financials, audits, staff supervision, and partner closely with senior hospital leadership. Best for someone with 5+ years of finance/accounting, hospital or medical experience, and strong GAAP knowledge.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.