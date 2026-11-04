🏥 Ada, OK Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time & Travel Roles

Ada’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both inside the hospital and out in the community. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in Ada, OK.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Ada, OK

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Monday–Friday, no scheduled weekends

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle preadmission assessments, review medical histories, and educate patients before surgery or procedures. Good fit if you’re an RN licensed in Oklahoma who likes daytime hours, steady weekday work, and strong benefits.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Listed as Mercy – OKC , serving in a hospital setting (check posting for exact site)

Listed as , serving in a hospital setting (check posting for exact site) Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Work face-to-face with uninsured and under-insured patients to help them apply for Medicaid and financial assistance. Great if you have 1–2 years in healthcare, social work, case management, or patient financial counseling and like helping people navigate complex forms and programs.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.

LanceSoft, Inc. Location: Ada, OK

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: About $2,200 per week (includes taxable pay plus stipend, per posting)

Short-term travel dietitian role with daytime hours and weekly pay. Ideal if you’re a credentialed RDN looking for a 13-week assignment with solid income and benefits through a national staffing agency.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.