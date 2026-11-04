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🏥 Ada, OK Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time & Travel Roles
Ada’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both inside the hospital and out in the community. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in Ada, OK.
Preadmission Registered Nurse – Full Time (Days)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Ada, OK
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, Monday–Friday, no scheduled weekends
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle preadmission assessments, review medical histories, and educate patients before surgery or procedures. Good fit if you’re an RN licensed in Oklahoma who likes daytime hours, steady weekday work, and strong benefits.
Inpatient Eligibility Specialist – Full Time, On-Site
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Listed as Mercy – OKC, serving in a hospital setting (check posting for exact site)
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Salary: Not listed
Work face-to-face with uninsured and under-insured patients to help them apply for Medicaid and financial assistance. Great if you have 1–2 years in healthcare, social work, case management, or patient financial counseling and like helping people navigate complex forms and programs.
Travel RDN – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist – $2,200/week
- Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.
- Location: Ada, OK
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: About $2,200 per week (includes taxable pay plus stipend, per posting)
Short-term travel dietitian role with daytime hours and weekly pay. Ideal if you’re a credentialed RDN looking for a 13-week assignment with solid income and benefits through a national staffing agency.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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