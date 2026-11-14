📅 Free Fall 2026 Multicultural Fair at ONU

Ohio Northern University is hosting its annual Fall 2026 Multicultural Fair at the Sports Center: Field House.

Come enjoy:

Free food with cuisine from different countries

with cuisine from different countries Cultural displays , crafts, and artifacts from around the world

, crafts, and artifacts from around the world Live cultural demonstrations and musical performances

and musical performances A raffle with authentic prizes from many countries

The event is open at the Sports Center: Field House in the United States. It’s a fun way to explore global cultures without leaving campus.

(Exact date and time are not listed on the event page beyond “Fall 2026,” so be sure to confirm details with International Services / Office of Global Initiatives or the Student Connection and Engagement Center before you go.)