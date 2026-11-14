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📢 Donate food & hygiene items for Polar Bear Cupboard
13 days ago
📢 Donate to the Polar Bear Cupboard before winter break
The Polar Bear Cupboard Collection Drive is gathering supplies to restock shelves for students in need.
Drop off non-perishable food and hygiene items from November 16 through December 7.
Collection boxes are located at:
- McIntosh
- Heterick Library
- English Chapel
If you’re on or near the Ohio Northern University campus and want to help support students, you can pick up a few extra items on your next shopping trip and place them in any of the boxes during the drive dates.
More Info: Polar Bear Cupboard Collection Drive | Ohio Northe...
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