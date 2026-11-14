📢 Donate to the Polar Bear Cupboard before winter break

The Polar Bear Cupboard Collection Drive is gathering supplies to restock shelves for students in need.

Drop off non-perishable food and hygiene items from November 16 through December 7.

Collection boxes are located at:

McIntosh

Heterick Library

English Chapel

If you’re on or near the Ohio Northern University campus and want to help support students, you can pick up a few extra items on your next shopping trip and place them in any of the boxes during the drive dates.