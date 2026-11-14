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📢 Online holiday ornament fundraiser by Rho Chi
13 days ago
📅 Holiday Ornament Fundraiser (Online)
The Rho Chi student organization is selling cute holiday sweater ornaments to bring some cheer to the College of Pharmacy.
Designs include:
- A polar bear
- The ONU logo
- The College of Pharmacy logo
The fundraiser is online, so you can order from anywhere in the United States.
If you’re connected to Ohio Northern University or the College of Pharmacy, this is a simple way to show school spirit and support a student group while decorating for the holidays.
More Info: Holiday Ornament Fundraiser | Ohio Northern Univer...
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