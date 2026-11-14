📅 Holiday Ornament Fundraiser (Online)

The Rho Chi student organization is selling cute holiday sweater ornaments to bring some cheer to the College of Pharmacy.

Designs include:

A polar bear

The ONU logo

The College of Pharmacy logo

The fundraiser is online, so you can order from anywhere in the United States.

If you’re connected to Ohio Northern University or the College of Pharmacy, this is a simple way to show school spirit and support a student group while decorating for the holidays.