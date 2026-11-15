undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ada Township
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Open Now in Ada, Michigan
5 days ago
Ada’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with new spots and local favorites hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Starbucks Lead – Forest Hills Foods (SpartanNash)
- Employer: SpartanNash / Forest Hills Foods
- Location: 444 Ada Drive, Ada, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a leadership role running the in-store Starbucks. You’ll supervise the coffee shop team, handle scheduling, train baristas, manage inventory, and keep the department clean, stocked, and guest-focused.
Deli & Bakery Associate – Forest Hills Foods (SpartanNash)
- Employer: SpartanNash / Forest Hills Foods
- Location: 444 Ada Drive, Ada, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role prepping, packaging, and stocking deli and bakery items. Good fit if you like working with food, staying organized, and helping guests at the counter while keeping things clean and safe.
Front Desk Agent (Full-Time) – The Post Tavern at Ada Hotel
- Employer: The Post Tavern at Ada Hotel
- Location: Ada, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, free parking
You’ll be the first face guests see at the hotel—checking people in and out, handling reservations, answering calls, and solving guest issues with a calm, friendly attitude.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.