Ada’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with new spots and local favorites hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SpartanNash / Forest Hills Foods

SpartanNash / Location: 444 Ada Drive, Ada, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role running the in-store Starbucks. You’ll supervise the coffee shop team, handle scheduling, train baristas, manage inventory, and keep the department clean, stocked, and guest-focused.

Employer: SpartanNash / Forest Hills Foods

SpartanNash / Location: 444 Ada Drive, Ada, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role prepping, packaging, and stocking deli and bakery items. Good fit if you like working with food, staying organized, and helping guests at the counter while keeping things clean and safe.

Employer: The Post Tavern at Ada Hotel

Location: Ada, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, free parking

You’ll be the first face guests see at the hotel—checking people in and out, handling reservations, answering calls, and solving guest issues with a calm, friendly attitude.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.