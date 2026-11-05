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Ada Township
Grand Rapids Ballet School opens new Ada location
6 days ago
The Grand Rapids Ballet School has opened a new location in Ada, offering ballet classes for children and adults, specialized youth programs, and options for dancers of all ages and abilities. To mark the opening, the school will hold an Open House on Saturday, January 16 with free class samplers and a chance for community members to explore the new space.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ada Business Association
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