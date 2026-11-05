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📋 Ada Township, MI Admin Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay
Ada Township has a few strong admin roles open right now, especially if you like organized work and supporting busy teams.
Registered Client Service Associate
- Employer: Raymond James
- Location: Ada, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonuses/commissions)
Support financial advisors and their clients with account setup, paperwork, scheduling, and portfolio tasks in a fast-paced office. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, already have (or can earn) SIE and Series 7/63/65/66 licenses, and want strong benefits and room to grow in financial services.
A/E Project Administrator / Project Administrator
- Employer: Dan Vos Construction Company
- Location: Ada, MI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour, about 40–45 hours/week
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off
Handle project paperwork, meeting notes, RFIs, drawings, and deadlines for architecture/engineering/construction projects. Ideal if you have 2+ years of admin or project coordination experience, love keeping documents and schedules on track, and want steady office hours with solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often hire for similar roles as teams grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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