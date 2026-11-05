📋 Ada Township, MI Admin Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Ada Township has a few strong admin roles open right now, especially if you like organized work and supporting busy teams.

Employer: Raymond James

Raymond James Location: Ada, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonuses/commissions)

Support financial advisors and their clients with account setup, paperwork, scheduling, and portfolio tasks in a fast-paced office. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, already have (or can earn) SIE and Series 7/63/65/66 licenses, and want strong benefits and room to grow in financial services.

Employer: Dan Vos Construction Company

Location: Ada, MI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour , about 40–45 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off

Handle project paperwork, meeting notes, RFIs, drawings, and deadlines for architecture/engineering/construction projects. Ideal if you have 2+ years of admin or project coordination experience, love keeping documents and schedules on track, and want steady office hours with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often hire for similar roles as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.