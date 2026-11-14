Acworth has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from office supplies to RVs to pet care. If you like helping people (or pets) face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Acworth, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)

Help customers find the right tech and office products in a busy, team-focused store. Flexible hours, weekly pay, paid time off, discounts, 401(k) match, and training provided make this a solid option if you want part-time work with perks.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Acworth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive base pay)

Full-time grooming role doing haircuts, baths, nail trims, and more for dogs and other pets. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, store discounts, and all tools/equipment provided, plus clear paths to grow into lead or mentor roles.

Employer: Campers Inn RV

Location: Acworth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (fair and competitive compensation)

Be the main contact for customers picking up their RVs—schedule delivery appointments, coordinate unit readiness, and walk customers through features. Full-time role with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and ongoing training and development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers different shifts and growth paths that might fit your schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.