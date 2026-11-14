Acworth’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and good food, there are several solid management and kitchen roles open right now.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 5070 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA 30144

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut, from daily operations and staff schedules to guest service and food quality. This role is great if you have 1+ year assistant manager experience and want training, tuition help, and daily pay access with a clear path to grow.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza LLC)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza LLC) Location: Acworth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive salary and bonus)

Lead the whole restaurant as a hands-on GM, working the line and register during rushes while driving people, product, and profit. Comes with bonus opportunities, leadership coaching, and medical/dental/vision benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Acworth, GA (must be flexible within 50 miles )

(must be flexible within ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as generous compensation with bonus)

Run a single Panda Express location, leading hiring, training, and guest experience while you complete a paid leadership program that can lead to General Manager. Offers free meals on shift, bonuses, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and education assistance for eligible associates.

Employer: Governors Towne Club

Location: Acworth, GA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Cook a variety of dishes in a country club-style setting, following recipes and plating standards while working with a tight kitchen team. Good fit if you have line cook experience, strong knife skills, and know food safety rules, and want to grow your culinary skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.