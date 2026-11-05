🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs in Acworth, GA (Day Shifts)

Acworth has some solid cleaning and facilities jobs right now, with steady hours and room to grow. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: Molly Maid of Cherokee County, Kennesaw & Marietta

Molly Maid of Cherokee County, Kennesaw & Marietta Location: Acworth, GA (and nearby areas)

Type: Full-time, day shift (about 7:45 AM – 4 PM, Mon–Fri )

(about ) Pay: $13–$20/hour, about $550–$800+/week, weekly pay

Use a company car, work in teams of 2–3, and enjoy no nights, no holidays. Paid training, PTO, 401k, bonuses, tips, and all supplies are provided, so you can just show up, clean, and go home.

Employer: Molly Maid

Molly Maid Location: Acworth, GA

Type: Tiempo completo, solo de día (aprox. 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM, Lun–Vie )

(aprox. ) Pago: Mínimo garantizado $14/hora, hasta $750/semana, pagado semanalmente

Trabajo estable limpiando casas, sin noches, fines de semana ni días festivos. Incluye entrenamiento pagado, productos de limpieza, uniforme, auto de empresa, y chance de ganar más si manejas el vehículo de la compañía. Ideal si eres bilingüe y te gusta trabajar en equipo.

Employer: Governors Towne Club

Location: Acworth, GA (private club)

Type: Full-time, up to 40 hrs/week , includes early mornings & Saturdays

, includes Pay: Not listed

Daytime role keeping the clubhouse, spa, locker rooms, gym, and event spaces clean and stocked. Mix of indoor/outdoor work, steady routine, and a clear checklist—good fit if you like staying busy and take pride in neat, “member-ready” spaces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule and duties are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.