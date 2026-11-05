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Acushnet

⚠️ Holiday closure dates for Acushnet Recycling Center

5 days ago
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🚧 Holiday schedule: Acushnet Recycling Center closures

The Town of Acushnet Recycling Center will be closed on these upcoming holiday dates:

  • Thanksgiving:

    • Friday 11/27/26 – Closed
    • Saturday 11/28/26 – Closed

  • Christmas:

    • Friday 12/25/26 – Closed
    • Saturday 12/26/26 – Closed

  • New Year’s:

    • Friday 1/1/27 – Closed
    • Saturday 1/2/27 – Closed

If you usually bring your recycling on Fridays or Saturdays, plan to come on a different open day around these weeks so you’re not turned away at the gate.

More Info: Recycling Center - Holiday Closings • Acushnet, MA

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