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Acushnet
⚠️ Holiday closure dates for Acushnet Recycling Center
5 days ago
🚧 Holiday schedule: Acushnet Recycling Center closures
The Town of Acushnet Recycling Center will be closed on these upcoming holiday dates:
Thanksgiving:
- Friday 11/27/26 – Closed
- Saturday 11/28/26 – Closed
Christmas:
- Friday 12/25/26 – Closed
- Saturday 12/26/26 – Closed
New Year’s:
- Friday 1/1/27 – Closed
- Saturday 1/2/27 – Closed
If you usually bring your recycling on Fridays or Saturdays, plan to come on a different open day around these weeks so you’re not turned away at the gate.
More Info: Recycling Center - Holiday Closings • Acushnet, MA
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