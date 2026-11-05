⚠️ Holiday closure dates for Acushnet Recycling Center

🚧 Holiday schedule: Acushnet Recycling Center closures

The Town of Acushnet Recycling Center will be closed on these upcoming holiday dates:

Thanksgiving: Friday 11/27/26 – Closed Saturday 11/28/26 – Closed

Christmas: Friday 12/25/26 – Closed Saturday 12/26/26 – Closed

New Year’s: Friday 1/1/27 – Closed Saturday 1/2/27 – Closed



If you usually bring your recycling on Fridays or Saturdays, plan to come on a different open day around these weeks so you’re not turned away at the gate.