🚚 Acton, MA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Acton’s logistics and retail scene is busy right now, with both auto and retail brands hiring. If you like working with inventory, data, or parts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Colonial Chevrolet of Acton

Colonial Chevrolet of Acton Location: Acton, MA (on-site, dealership)

Salary: $55,000–$65,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This role helps run the parts department day to day—supporting the manager, working the parts counter, handling orders, inventory, and vendor follow-up. Great fit if you already know automotive parts and want a step up in responsibility.

Employer: The Paper Store / TPS Group Holdings

Location: Acton, MA (Corporate Office, 4 days on-site)

Salary: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Not listed (varies by experience and location) Type: Full-time, entry-level

You’ll use sales and inventory data to decide how much product each store gets, helping avoid stockouts and extra inventory. Good for recent grads who like Excel, numbers, and cross-team work in a fast-paced retail setting.

Employer: The Paper Store / TPS Group Holdings

Location: Acton, MA (Corporate Office, 4 days on-site)

Salary: Range noted by employer for this location (exact figure in posting)

Range noted by employer for this location (exact figure in posting) Type: Full-time, senior-level

Lead sales and inventory planning across departments—owning forecasts, open-to-buy, and risk management while guiding junior planners. Ideal if you have 3–5 years retail planning experience and want a key voice in inventory and margin decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.