🛒 Acton, MA Retail Jobs with Multiple Store Leader Openings

Acton’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores opening and big brands hiring leaders. If you like fast-paced days, coaching a team, and helping customers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Acton, MA (training at multiple nearby stores)

(training at multiple nearby stores) Type: Full-time (~ 45 hours/week )

(~ ) Pay: $35.50/hour starting; $108,500–$122,500 estimated Year 1 Store Manager earning potential (salary + bonus; may vary by location)

Hands-on leadership role where you learn to run your own ALDI store. You’ll lead a team, handle scheduling, hiring, and store standards, while also jumping in on stocking, merchandising, and customer service. Comes with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 7 holidays, parental leave, caregiver leave, disability, and more for full-time employees.

Note: Another ALDI Store Manager Trainee posting listed is the same role, so it’s not repeated here.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Acton, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + variable compensation (exact range not listed; final pay depends on experience and market data)

Lead a brand-new Warby Parker store, managing a team of Managers, Opticians, and Advisors. You’ll own scheduling, operations, events, and performance goals while building a fun, inclusive, service-focused culture. Full-time benefits include health, vision, dental, 401(k), parental leave, short-term disability, free eyewear, stock purchase plan, EAP, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—Acton leadership roles don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.