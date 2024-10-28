Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Action News Jax

    SPOTLIGHT: Georgia vs. Florida - Rivalry Renewed in Jacksonville

    By Rich Jones,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFJwz_0wP9i4ct00

    Throw out the records and rankings. The Georgia-Florida football rivalry in Jacksonville can offer surprises and upsets. The annual game is one of the most prominent in college football, and it’s been held in Jacksonville since 1933. The experience begins with the opening of RV City on Tuesday. This ‘community’ embodies the camaraderie and tradition that has made this matchup one of the best in the nation.

    Georgia (6-1, 4-1) enters the came coming off a 30-15 road win over the Texas Longhorns. Florida (4-3, 2-2) is unranked, but has won three of its last four games.

    The 37th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is scheduled through Halloween night, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

    Amazing Grace Family Farms in Clay County is scheduled Fridays 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm.

    Wednesday, October 30:

    The Fixx - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

    Spooktacular - Tim Burton Costume Contest - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

    Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé - 8:45 pm - Friday Musicale

    Thursday, October 31:

    Mall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treating at The Avenues - 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm - The Avenues Mall

    2024 Taste of the South Tailgate & Celebrate - 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works (E. Bay Street)

    Friday, November 1:

    Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon and Ceremony - Noon - East Club at EverBank Stadium

    JU Dolphins vs. Florida Gators Baseball Game - 6:30 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

    ASUN 2024 Cross Country Championships - Cecil Field

    First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm - 1015 Museum Circle

    Goose - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

    Saturday, November 2:

    Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews/I Know It Trivia - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside (Under the Fuller Warren Bridge)

    Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

    Georgia-Florida Welcome Center and Fan Fare - 10:00 am - 3:30 pm - Daily’s Place Flex Field

    Georgia vs. Florida - 3:30 pm - EverBank Stadium

    Goose - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

    Jacksonville Dance Theatre’s Annual Fall Repertory Concert - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

    Sunday, November 3:

    Persimmon Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - 6500 Utsey Road

    Jax Symphony: Organ Chamber Concert - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Hall

    Dear Evan Hansen (Touring) - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater



    Related Search

    Jacksonville centerFlorida GatorsAmerican footballJacksonville zooTexas LonghornsSt. Augustine Amphitheatre

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Week starts off cooler, breezy
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Walmart employee found dead inside store’s walk-in oven
    Action News Jax6 days ago
    Oldest living person in US, Elizabeth Francis, dies at 115
    Action News Jax6 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida, accused of murder-for-hire
    Action News Jax5 days ago
    First Alert Weather: Onshore winds and cooler temps blow in
    Action News Jax3 days ago
    Ahmaud Arbery’s killers asking Georgia judge for new trial
    Action News Jax6 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Three Arrested in Gulfport After Allegedly Shooting at a Vehicle They Thought was Following Them
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    American Airlines trying to dissuade ‘gate lice,’ will use ‘audible signal’ when someone jumps line
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder patties not source of bacteria; return to menus
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Guía electoral 2024: Candidatos para sheriff del condado de Pima
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Supplier recalls onions, first lawsuit filed
    Action News Jax6 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Goldfish no more? Popular kids’ snack crackers will be known as Chilean Sea Bass temporarily
    Action News Jax6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely dies
    Action News Jax6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy