    Man shot, killed in Jacksonville park

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZRw9_0wINnBW600

    A man is dead after he was shot early Wednesday at a park on Arlington Road. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 2 a.m. after a resident of an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Arlington Road reported hearing what they believed were gunshots. The caller then saw person on the ground in a pavilion in Bruce Park, JSO said during a news conference at the scene.

    The identity of the victim was not released. Police said he is between 20 and 30 years old and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated, police said.

    Comments / 8

    Crimson Black
    1d ago
    That's just why I keep my azz in the house.
    Pamela Hales
    1d ago
    always drug related
