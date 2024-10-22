Action News Jax
‘He’s staking his reputation on it:’ DeSantis hits the trail to campaign against abortion amendment
By Jake Stofan,1 days ago
Comments / 12
Add a Comment
Nancy Thompson
1d ago
Marie Myles
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story3 days ago
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate hits the ground in Duval after poll shows her within three points of Republican incumbent
Action News Jax1 day ago
CBS Miami3 days ago
Action News Jax1 day ago
Action News Jax3 days ago
Uncovering Florida29 days ago
Action News Jax21 hours ago
Action News Jax2 hours ago
Jacksonville Today20 days ago
Jacksonville Today28 days ago
Action News Jax4 hours ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent5 days ago
Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
NewsOne3 days ago
Action News Jax1 day ago
Action News Jax3 days ago
David Heitz21 days ago
Jacksonville Today8 days ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
Action News Jax6 hours ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Uncovering Florida26 days ago
David Heitz29 days ago
The Current GA2 days ago
David Heitz11 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
Action News Jax1 day ago
Action News Jax1 day ago
The HD Post20 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.