Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Action News Jax

    ‘Staking his reputation on it:’ Gov. DeSantis visits Jacksonville to advocate against abortion amendment

    By Jake Stofan,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBkjt_0wHZq4kS00

    Governor Ron DeSantis isn’t holding back any punches when it comes to his fight against Amendment 4, which would restore abortion access in Florida to levels not seen since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

    DeSantis’ administration has leveraged state government in unprecedented ways to advocate against Amendment 4.\

    >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

    His administration published an anti-Amendment 4 page on a state agency website, pushed for a critical financial impact statement to appear below the amendment on the ballot and a federal judge intervened after his Department of Health threatened television stations for running a pro-Amendment 4 ad.

    Now, he’s on the road sharing his concerns in person.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

    UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder notes the Governor’s leveraging of state government to fight a political battle like this has never been seen before, and the amendment’s passage or failure could end up being as much of a referendum on DeSantis, as it is on abortion policy.

    “He’s staking his reputation on it. And if this were to pass, it would be a major rebuke to, not only his efforts, but really potentially a big hindrance to him running again in 2028. Because what are you going to lay your stake on? You can’t even stop an abortion amendment from getting passed in your own state,” Binder said.

    WATCH CBS47, FOX30 to hear more from Binder.

    [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Lorelei
    12h ago
    What a shame. He has a wife & two daughters.
    Shay
    1d ago
    forget him...he will be gone soon enough. however remember the doctor's 🫣🌊🙄🥴😑😒💪🏽💙🩵
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    UNF poll of Florida voters shows double digit Trump lead over Harris
    Action News Jax3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    KPLC TV2 days ago
    McDonald’s can ‘restore confidence’ after deadly Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak, CEO says
    Action News Jax1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Supplier recalls onions, first lawsuit filed
    Action News Jax6 hours ago
    ‘The chaos was unbelievable:’ as a group helped save 12 people during ferry dock collapse
    Action News Jax21 hours ago
    Walmart employee found dead inside store’s walk-in oven
    Action News Jax2 hours ago
    She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
    CNN2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Democratic U.S. Senate candidate hits the ground in Duval after poll shows her within three points of Republican incumbent
    Action News Jax1 day ago
    Oldest living person in US, Elizabeth Francis, dies at 115
    Action News Jax4 hours ago
    American Airlines fined $50M for not helping disabled passengers, damaging wheelchairs
    Action News Jax1 day ago
    ‘Preventable and should not have happened’: House releases report on Trump assassination attempt
    Action News Jax3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Ahmaud Arbery’s killers asking Georgia judge for new trial
    Action News Jax6 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    BBB warns of healthcare scams during open enrollment
    Action News Jax1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy