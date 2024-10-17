Open in App
    • Action News Jax

    Powerball inches closer to $500 million

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djDPT_0wAKm4SW00

    The last Powerball winner was in August and the jackpot has been growing since then. The $408 million jackpot escaped a winner Wednesday and Saturday’s drawing is $437 million.

    Powerball drawing takes place live on Action News Jax at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are $2 per play and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    Wednesday’s drawing were 4, 30, 39, 44, 60, Powerball 11.

    Top 10 Powerball jackpots:

    • $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
    • $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA
    • $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
    • $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 - OR
    • $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
    • $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI
    • $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
    • $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
    • $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
    • $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

    Here’s a link to check your Powerball numbers and all Florida Lottery results . Good luck!

