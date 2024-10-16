Meeting to discuss closing George Washington Carver Elementary gets heated
By Annette Gutierrez,
2 days ago
Duval County parents and teachers are making their voices heard after learning their elementary school could shut down. The revised Master Facility Plan is proposing to consolidate George Washington Carver into Rufus E. Payne Elementary School.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0