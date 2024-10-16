Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Action News Jax

    GA judge blocks hand-counting ballot rule

    By Kate Brumback, Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mud4_0w8n8Hl300

    A judge has blocked a new rule that requires Georgia Election Day ballots to be counted by hand after the close of voting. The ruling came a day after the same judge ruled that county election officials must certify election results by the deadline set in law.

    The State Election Board last month passed the rule requiring that three poll workers each count the paper ballots — not votes — by hand after the polls close. The county election board in Cobb County, in Atlanta’s suburbs, had filed a lawsuit seeking to have a judge declare that rule and five others recently passed by the state board invalid, saying they exceed the state board’s authority, weren’t adopted in compliance with the law and are unreasonable.

    In a ruling late Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote, that the so-called hand count rule “is too much, too late” and blocked its enforcement while he considers the merits of the case.

    >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

    McBurney on Monday had ruled in a separate case that “no election superintendent (or member of a board of elections and registration) may refuse to certify or abstain from certifying election results under any circumstance.” While they are entitled to inspect the conduct of an election and to review related documents, he wrote, “any delay in receiving such information is not a basis for refusing to certify the election results or abstaining from doing so.”

    Georgia law says county election superintendents — generally multimember boards — “shall” certify election results by 5 p.m. on the Monday after an election, or the Tuesday if Monday is a holiday as it is this year.

    The two rulings came as early in-person voting began Tuesday in Georgia.

    They are victories for Democrats, liberal voting rights groups and some legal experts who have raised concerns that Donald Trump’s allies could refuse to certify the results if the former president loses to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in next month’s presidential election. They have also argued that new rules enacted by the Trump-endorsed majority on the State Election Board could be used to stop or delay certification and to undermine public confidence in the results.

    In blocking the hand count rule, McBurney noted that there are no guidelines or training tools for its implementation and that the secretary of state had said the rule was passed too late for his office to provide meaningful training or support. The judge also wrote that no allowances have been made in county election budgets to provide for additional personnel or expenses associated with the rule.

    “The administrative chaos that will — not may — ensue is entirely inconsistent with the obligations of our boards of elections (and the SEB) to ensure that our elections are fair legal, and orderly,” he wrote.

    The state board may be right that the rule is smart policy, McBurney wrote, but the timing of its passage makes implementing it now “quite wrong.” He invoked the memory of the riot at the U.S. Capitol by people seeking to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021, writing, “Anything that adds uncertainty and disorder to the electoral process disserves the public.”

    During a hearing earlier Tuesday, Robert Thomas, a lawyer for the State Election Board, argued that the process isn’t complicated and that estimates show that it would take extra minutes, not hours, to complete. He also said memory cards from the scanners, which are used to tally the votes, could be sent to the tabulation center while the hand count is happening so reporting of results wouldn’t be delayed.

    State and national Democratic groups that had joined the suit on the side of the Cobb election board, along with the Harris campaign, celebrated McBurney’s ruling in a joint statement: “From the beginning, this rule was an effort to delay election results to sow doubt in the outcome, and our democracy is stronger thanks to this decision to block it.”

    The certification ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Julie Adams, a Republican member of the election board in Fulton County, which includes most of the city of Atlanta and is a Democratic stronghold. Adams sought a declaration that her duties as an election board member were discretionary and that she is entitled to “full access” to “election materials.”

    Long an administrative task that attracted little attention, certification of election results has become politicized since Trump tried to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 general election. Republicans in several swing states, including Adams, refused to certify results earlier this year and some have sued to keep from being forced to sign off on election results.

    Adams’ suit, backed by the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute, argued county election board members have the discretion to reject certification. In court earlier this month, her lawyers also argued county election officials could certify results without including certain ballots if they suspect problems.

    Judge McBurney wrote that nothing in Georgia law gives county election officials the authority to determine that fraud has occurred or what should be done about it. Instead, he wrote, state law says a county election official’s “concerns about fraud or systemic error are to be noted and shared with the appropriate authorities but they are not a basis for a superintendent to decline to certify.”

    The Democratic National Committee and Democratic Party of Georgia had joined the lawsuit as defendants with the support of Harris’ campaign. The campaign called the ruling a “major legal win.”

    Adams said in a statement that McBurney’s ruling has made it clear that she and other county election officials “cannot be barred from access to elections in their counties.”

    A flurry of election rules passed by the State Election Board since August has generated a crush of lawsuits. McBurney earlier this month heard a challenge to two rules having to do with certification brought by the state and national Democratic parties. Another Fulton County judge is set to hear arguments in two challenges to rules tomorrow — one brought by the Democratic groups and another filed by a group headed by a former Republican lawmaker. And separate challenges are also pending in at least two other counties.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

    [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'You shall not pass': Georgia judge shuts down pro-Trump election official lawsuit with apparent reference to Gandalf
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA27 days ago
    23andMe data breach settlement: Are you eligible for payout?
    Action News Jax1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Super Bowl 2028: Atlanta picked to host big game
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Recall alert: 13K cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade recalled
    Action News Jax20 hours ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 locations nationwide
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    JUST ANNOUNCED: Vans to bring back Warped Tour in 2025
    Action News Jax11 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Recall alert: BrucePac recall expanded by 1.7M pounds of food distributed to schools
    Action News Jax1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    NFL owners unanimously approve Jacksonville Jaguars, city’s $1.4B stadium renovation deal
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy