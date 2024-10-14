Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Action News Jax

    NASA successfully launches Europa Clipper on historic journey to Jupiter’s moon Europa

    By William Clayton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JmUu_0w6CbgZR00

    NASA has successfully launched the highly anticipated Europa Clipper mission, which will embark on a 1.8 billion-mile journey to investigate Jupiter’s moon Europa . The primary objective of this $5.2 billion mission is to conduct a thorough study of the icy moon, as scientists suspect the presence of a giant saltwater ocean beneath its frozen crust , hinting at the potential for extraterrestrial life.

    READ: NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will scour Jupiter moon for the ingredients for life

    A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carried the spacecraft on the first leg of its voyage, with liftoff at 12:06 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This marks NASA’s first dedicated mission to study Europa closely.

    When its solar wings and antennas are unfolded, Clipper is about the size of a basketball court—more than 100 feet end to end—and weighs nearly 13,000 pounds.

    You will be able to watch NASA’s live stream of the launch below:

    Europa, one of Jupiter’s 95 known moons, has intrigued scientists for decades due to its potential to support life. The thick layer of ice covering the moon likely conceals an ocean that could be more than twice the size of Earth’s.

    Researchers believe that if liquid water exists on Europa, it might also contain the necessary conditions for life to thrive, making it a prime target for exploration.

    Over the next several years, the spacecraft will gather critical data on the moon’s surface and subsurface, using advanced radar, magnetic field sensors, and spectrometers to analyze Europa’s composition and search for signs of habitability. The mission will orbit Jupiter every 21 days to make nearly 50 flybys of Europa.

    It will take 5 and a half years to reach Jupiter and come within 16 miles of Europa’s surface, considerably closer than any other spacecraft. Onboard radar will try to penetrate the moon’s ice sheet, which is believed to be 10 to 15 miles thick or more. The ocean below could be almost 80 miles deep.

    This mission continues NASA’s long legacy of deep space exploration, following in the footsteps of the Galileo and Juno missions. Europa Clipper promises to deliver groundbreaking insights into one of the solar system’s most mysterious celestial bodies as anticipation builds.

    [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies at 31 after falling from hotel, according to reports
    Action News Jax9 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Olivia Rodrigo falls through hole in stage during concert
    Action News Jax1 day ago
    23andMe data breach settlement: Are you eligible for payout?
    Action News Jax14 hours ago
    Recall alert: Nissan, Infiniti recall 37K vehicles over rearview camera issue
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler air arrives today, tonight
    Action News Jax22 hours ago
    Super Bowl 2028: Atlanta picked to host big game
    Action News Jax1 day ago
    Author era: Taylor Swift announces she’s written a book
    Action News Jax13 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post10 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    TIPS: How to keep your dog safe during Halloween
    Action News Jax9 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day: What’s open, closed?
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post15 days ago
    First Alert Weather: Sunny week ahead with mild temperatures
    Action News Jax3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy