Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Action News Jax

    15-year-old driver killed in Jacksonville crash, FHP looking for driver who ran away from scene

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CA8zu_0w5wGb6e00

    A 15-year-old boy is dead after the car he was driving was rear-ended on Interstate 95 around Butler Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Sunday. The child had a 16-year-old passenger who was not injured, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

    >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

    The 15-year-old was driving a black Toyota Tacoma northbound on I-95 in the outside travel lane when a white Honda Civic hit the rear of the Tacoma causing it to rollover, the news release states.

    The driver of the Honda ran from the crash scene on foot and was not caught, the news release states. The 15-year-old driver was taken to Wolfson’s Hospital where he died.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

    [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

    Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

    Comments / 23
    Add a Comment
    Jacqui Tomaszewski
    1d ago
    So sad, but why was he even driving?
    RCreightonT
    1d ago
    That is so sad. May the perpetual light shine upon the your driver.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    What to know about $750 FEMA relief payments for hurricane victims
    WashingtonExaminer6 days ago
    Man forced his way into the home of a woman he had a relationship with for two weeks, only for him to break down the bathroom door when she locked herself in and started punching the woman, causing her injuries that required stitches; charged
    Chattanooga Daily News7 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    Florida sheriff announces criminals banned from evacuation shelters, tells them to go directly to jail
    Fox News4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Suspect captured in killing deputy who tried to help woman being battered
    ABC News3 days ago
    Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Florida Is Getting New Prototype Olive Garden Close To A Culver's, Dunkin Donuts, And Slim Chickens
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Jacksonville couple buried alive in gruesome double murder
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Stray Cat Falls in Love With Dogs After Parents Take Her in During Hurricane Milton
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    Recall alert: Nissan, Infiniti recall 37K vehicles over rearview camera issue
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Watch: Ron DeSantis Blows a Fuse Upon Hearing Hurricane Damage Costs
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Zoo in Florida captures adorable moment when a baby sloth meets his dad for the first time
    Upworthy3 days ago
    After Milton: Cumberland Island National Seashore reopens Saturday
    Action News Jax4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Life and Tragic Death of Tiny Tim: 55 Years After He Married 'Miss Vicki' on 'The Tonight Show'
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    First Alert Weather: One hot day before a cold front and Fall-like temps
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Popular Health Food Recalled In Florida Poses Risk Of Deadly Infection
    WHYI Y1002 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy