    Jacksonville police release photo of armed robbery suspects

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDDDQ_0vyPkrIe00

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released photos Monday of two people they said are involved in an armed robbery. Police released the photo on its Facebook page and did not state anything about the crime.

    “Detectives with JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are working a reported Armed Robbery and we are seeking the community’s assistance,” the post states. “The investigation has produced the two pictured suspects as having been involved in the crime and we are attempting to identify them.”

    Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org .

    Armed Robbery Suspects Sought - Please Share Detectives with JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are working a...

    Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 7, 2024

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    AJai
    4h ago
    Buckley and Kitty
    Dana Stokes
    1d ago
    Is that the DMV? What were they stealing at the DMV?
    View all comments
