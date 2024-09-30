Open in App
    Man in 60s injured in late-night Jacksonville shooting, JSO investigating

    By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IS1Sa_0vocNHv200

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in his sixties with non-life-threatening injuries.

    According to JSO, officers responded to a local hospital shortly after midnight on September 30, where the victim, who had been shot in the thigh, had transported himself for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

    Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim and a friend were working on a vehicle when an unknown person allegedly fired at least one shot. The shooter fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle shortly after the incident.

    Authorities are still working to confirm the description of the suspect and the vehicle involved.

    JSO’s Crime Scene Unit Detectives are processing the scene, while Robbery and Violent Crime Detectives canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance footage. The investigation is ongoing, and at this time, it is unclear if the shooting was random.

    The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward. If you have any details related to the shooting, please get in touch with JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG , or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

