Parts of north-central and northeastern Texas could receive their biggest rain in weeks as a storm from the West dives across the state later this weekend.

The same storm responsible for bringing drenching rain and heavy mountain snow to parts of California is taking aim at Texas and Oklahoma, and especially Texas, later this weekend through early next week.

The rain will be mostly beneficial in areas that have been abnormally dry or are experiencing drought conditions, which constitute a large portion of northern and northeastern Texas.

Because of a large area of high pressure that is forecast to build over the Midwest this weekend, drenching rain is not likely to reach the vast exceptional drought areas of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Instead, the storm and most of its rain will most likely dive to the south of these areas.

The last big rain Dallas received was during the start of October, when 3.47 inches fell. Since Oct. 5, Dallas has only picked up 0.19 of an inch of rain, or 4% of the historical average of 5.14 inches.

The storm is forecast to drench the Dallas area from Saturday night to Sunday.

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Farther southeast, Houston could get drenching downpours and a few thunderstorms from Sunday to Sunday night. Rainfall has been a little more frequent when compared to Dallas. Close to 2 inches has fallen on Houston so far in November, which is slightly above the historical average.

Some showers and thunderstorms are forecast to reach Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi. Corpus Christi was thoroughly drenched by the storm earlier this month with more than 5 inches pouring down.

As the storm approaches the coast, it has the potential to draw moisture from the Gulf, leading to flash flooding in parts of central and coastal Texas.

Some downpours will also extend east along part of the Louisiana coast. People heading home from weekend ventures may experience some travel delays Sunday afternoon and evening.

There will be some risk for thunderstorms to turn severe later Sunday, sparking concerns for flight delays across the region. The risk will linger into the evening hours, primarily along a portion of the southeast Texas coast.

Some rain and storms may linger along the Texas coast into Monday morning rush hour.

Since high pressure is forecast to sprawl over much of the eastern United States next week, it could prevent rain, or at least torrential rain, from reaching much of Florida.

However, should high pressure not build so far south next week, it could pave the way for drenching rain to unfold over parts of the Florida Peninsula, in addition to the Florida Keys.

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