Drivers became stranded in several inches of hail, crews brought out shovels and front loaders, and more than 800 flights were canceled as severe storms swept from Philadelphia to New York City.

Hail piled up deep enough to strand drivers and send crews out with shovels near Philadelphia on Thursday, in scenes that looked more like a November snowstorm than the aftermath of a thunderstorm.

The storm was one of many that swept through the mid-Atlantic on Thursday afternoon, with at least one tornado touching down during a burst of late-season severe weather.

Snow shovels needed to clear hail near Philadelphia

In Parkside Borough, southwest of Philadelphia, several drivers became stuck in deep hail along Route 352 during the Thursday evening commute, prompting officials to close the road. Most of the hailstones were around the size of peas, pennies and quarters, but quickly accumulated several inches deep.

In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, front loaders were needed to clear the hail from roads as it was too much for people to shovel. Hailstorms also hammered Burlington, New Jersey, where chunks of ice as large as golf balls were reported.

Water created another obstacle for drivers around Philadelphia, with flooding disrupting commutes along parts of Interstates 76 and 95. Water rescues were also reported on Concord Road in Chester Township and along Commerce Drive in Aston, Pennsylvania.

Farther northeast, New York City faced flooded streets and a tornado warning as thunderstorms crossed Queens, where multiple cars became stuck in floodwaters. Parts of the JFK Expressway and I-678 were also temporarily closed due to flooding on Thursday afternoon.

The storms also caused travel headaches at airports, with over 800 cancellations and over 1,500 delays reported at airports in the Philadelphia and New York City areas, according to FlightAware.

Delaware tornado confirmed as surveys continue

At least one tornado has been confirmed in New Castle County, Delaware, and another one in New Jersey, with multiple storm surveys planned in the coming days. The last time a tornado touched down in Delaware in November was in 1989.

The Delaware tornado touched down near Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, located about 12 miles southwest of Wilmington. ChristianaCare reported minor property damage at its Newark campus and said it was assessing damage to helicopters and helipads, according to Delaware Public Media. Patient care and services continued without interruption.

Survey teams are examining the damage to determine the tornado’s precise path and assign a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which estimates tornado strength based on damage.

In New Jersey, survey teams have confirmed a tornado touched down near Chesterfield in Burlington County. However, crews are still assessing the damage before assigning a rating.

A tornado warning was also issued in Queens on Thursday afternoon, but a tornado has yet to be confirmed.

Autumn typically brings a secondary severe weather season across the United States as weather patterns begin to shift ahead of the winter months.

As the jet stream dips farther south in autumn, and jet stream disturbances become stronger with increasing temperature variations across the country, lingering warmth clashes with incoming chillier air from the north, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter explained.

Severe weather becomes less frequent during winter, but damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes remain possible, particularly along the Gulf Coast.

This winter, AccuWeather long-range forecasters are predicting an uptick in severe weather, particularly in Florida, as a result of the El Niño-driven weather pattern.