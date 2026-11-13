Need more time to get ready for winter? Did the late-week storm raise concerns? Luck may be on your side if you live in the Northeast and surrounding areas with a new dry weather stretch on the way.

Following a taste of winter on Saturday, the atmosphere will gear up for another long stretch of dry, sunny conditions this week, centered on the Northeast but extending into part of the Midwest and the southeastern United States.

Despite the weekend storm's lingering chill, winter is not locking in for much of the East just yet.

Are you ready for more blissful autumn weather?

The streak of dry weather from around the middle of October to the start of November is unlikely to be bested in terms of longevity, warmth and just downright delightful conditions away from coastal areas that experienced tidal flooding. However, the upcoming stretch won't be too shabby and could last for a week or more.

The new multiday dry stretch will offer opportunities to complete winter preparation, set up holiday decorations, clean up the yard or simply enjoy the outdoors without the harsh effects of wind, cold and heavy precipitation that mid-November is known for.

A large area of high pressure will keep storms and most precipitation events away.

Ice scrapers should be kept at the ready for folks who have morning commutes away from the coast. Due to the long nights and anticipated light winds for much of the area during the pattern, there will be areas of frost in the mornings. Some fog may form in the river valleys as well.

The circulation around the large area of high pressure will create stiff northeast breezes along the southern Atlantic Coast. In turn, these persistent winds will create rough surf and above-normal tides.

Following highs 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average this weekend, highs will trend upward during the new week and should reach 5-15 degrees above average by next weekend in many cases. For example, in New York City, highs will trend to near 60 for the middle and latter part of this week.

Caution advised when working outdoors

"Many areas across the eastern U.S. have seen less than half their historical average rainfall during the last month, and this new dry spell will further increase those deficits," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "Despite the recent rain and snow, the wildfire risk will once again increase as leaf litter dries out as the week progresses."

Outdoor power equipment use, leaf burning and grilling should be done with extreme caution.

Could the dry stretch last through Thanksgiving?

The short answer is probably not.

However, there will be shrinking pockets or even a narrow zone in the Northeast and Southeast where mainly dry weather holds on from parts of the Appalachians, the Carolinas and Virginia to New England into the start of the week of Thanksgiving.

A significant storm is forecast to form over the Rockies late next week and move toward the Dakotas, Minnesota and the Upper Midwest with areas of rain, snow and thunderstorms. Denver and Minneapolis could be affected by the storm.

The storm will likely drag a cold front and showers into the Mississippi Valley and the East early during the week of Thanksgiving.

Does that front slow down, stall and initiate a storm with rain and snow in part of the East around Thanksgiving? AccuWeather's long-range team of meteorologists suspects there could be some trouble in that regard and is closely monitoring the situation. Details on the storm next weekend will be released as forecast confidence increases.

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AccuWeather will be releasing a more detailed early look at Thanksgiving travel conditions on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

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