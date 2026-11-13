Wolf Creek welcomes skiers back Nov. 14-15, but flood repairs and winter weather could complicate the drive.

Historic flooding put the ski season on hold at Colorado’s Wolf Creek Ski Area. Now, skiers and snowboarders are returning, but getting to the slopes will require extra time and caution.

Wolf Creek plans to reopen Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, as the Colorado Department of Transportation temporarily restores weekend travel over flood-damaged Wolf Creek Pass.

Heavy rainfall caused the San Juan River to crest above 15 feet on Oct. 23, reaching its highest level since 1911 and prompting widespread evacuations.

Crews continue to repair extensive damage along U.S. 160 between Pagosa Springs and South Fork, a key route for reaching the ski area.

Wolf Creek Pass will open at 7 a.m. Saturday before closing again at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. The closure will allow contractors to complete a week of paving operations, with transportation officials anticipating a longer-term reopening ahead of Thanksgiving.

Drivers should allow up to 40 minutes of additional travel time and prepare for narrow lanes, shifting traffic patterns and construction vehicles entering the road.

Travelers approaching from South Fork will encounter alternating traffic at two work zones in The Narrows. Between Pagosa Springs and the ski area, roughly 10 miles of roadway will have shifting traffic patterns and reduced lanes.

An anticipated weekend storm could further complicate travel, bringing winter driving conditions and the possibility of additional safety closures, according to CDOT.

Five lifts, including Treasure Stoke, Bonanza, Tumbler, Lynx and Nova will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing access to approximately 54.5% of the terrain.

The resort reported a midway snow depth of 21 inches Thursday, Nov. 12, with 39 inches of snowfall so far this season. Skiers should expect variable early-season conditions, including unmarked rocks, obstacles and possible open water.

Travelers should check COTrip.org for road conditions and WolfCreekSki.com for operating updates before leaving.