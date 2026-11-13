Sightings of the coyote, known as Wiley, surprised Atwater Village residents before officials shot and killed the animal on Nov. 10, citing a public safety threat.

A coyote believed to have been euthanized after it attacked a toddler shocked residents after it was spotted wandering around a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to reports.

Officials attempted to euthanize the coyote in October after it bit a 16-month-old boy in a backyard in Atwater Village, according to KTLA. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said its officers shot and killed the coyote, who residents named Wiley, on Oct. 16.

Residents had also started feeding the animal months ago, which caused it to be "fearless" and a "nuisance" as it became more comfortable around people.

However, Wiley appeared to have survived the attempt to put the animal down. KTLA reported that residents said they had spotted the same coyote limping in their yards in recent weeks. Officials also noted they could not find the coyote's body after the shooting, believing it had died from blood loss.

Wiley was shot again and killed in Atwater Village on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The CDFW said the coyote was euthanized due to its threat to public safety, but some residents were upset by the way the situation was handled, saying that the animal did not deserve to be killed.

“I don’t think he should have been euthanized because coyotes are predators, and they’re going to do what they’re going to do,” one neighbor, Ana Fishman, told KTLA. “And that’s not his fault. He should have been relocated. I think the fact that coyotes apparently, in the state of California, can’t be relocated is wrong.”

California Code of Regulations State Law notes that "it is illegal to trap and relocate coyotes," according to the City of Burbank. Trapped coyotes must either be released where they were captured or be euthanized. Relocation is considered inhumane because it can lead to increased competition for resources, and coyotes will often return to the area they were removed from. Removing wildlife from an area has also been shown to result in new animals taking their place.

Avoiding conflicts with coyotes

Coyotes are native to California and are often found in rural, urban and residential areas, according to the CDFW. They are highly intelligent, adaptive and social, and usually live in groups of families. Most coyotes naturally avoid or fear humans, but they are at risk of becoming habituated due to increased access to non-natural food sources.

The CDFW provided ways to avoid conflicts with coyotes. Residents should bring pets inside at night and leash them while walking. Place trash and pet food in secure bins, and keep bird feeders clean, since scattered seed may attract other animals.

If you come face to face with a coyote, wildlife officials recommend backing away slowly, keeping children and pets close to you. Make loud noises, such as clapping, yelling or blowing a whistle, and make yourself appear bigger by waving your arms. Allow the coyote to leave the area on its own, but if it makes contact, fight back. Then contact Animal Control or call 911.