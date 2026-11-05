Learjet parts found miles from deadly Florida crash site as weather under investigation

Investigators are examining the crew’s weather reports and evidence the aircraft began breaking apart before impact.

Pieces of a Learjet’s tail were found nearly 4 miles from the site of a crash that killed nine people in Palm Beach County, Florida, providing evidence the aircraft began breaking apart before reaching the ground.

"The majority of the aircraft's left elevator was located in three pieces within a range about 1.3 to 3.8 miles away from the accident site," National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said on Tuesday.

The elevator is a flight-control surface on the tail that helps control the aircraft’s nose-up and nose-down movement. Investigators are working to determine why the aircraft broke apart and whether weather contributed to the crash.

The Learjet 60 was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas on Sunday, Nov. 1, when it plummeted into Palm Beach County. All nine people aboard were killed, including two young children.

Before the crash, the crew reported turbulence and icing while flying at 35,000 feet, along with altitude fluctuations of about 700 feet. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Justin Crabbe, a commercial pilot and founder of private jet booking platform Jettly, told AccuWeather that investigators will examine the weather information available to the crew alongside the aircraft’s movements.

“I think they'll be looking carefully at, of course, the forecasts, you know, the weather pictures that they were getting the radar from the ground, the airspeed of the aircraft as it was entering the cell, the altitude that it was bouncing between,” Crabbe said.

Crabbe said the aircraft had been listed for charter on Jettly by its operator, but his company was not involved in the flight.

How thunderstorms and icing can affect aircraft

Thunderstorms can expose aircraft to powerful updrafts and downdrafts, turbulence, hail and icing. Those hazards can extend beyond the visible storm cloud, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A storm’s appearance alone does not reliably indicate the severity of the conditions inside it.

Crabbe said avoiding thunderstorm cells is a central part of pilots’ training.

"They could have just went, you know, probably 5 or 10 miles to the left or to the right and deviated right around it," Crabbe said.

Ice accumulation can change the shape of a wing and disrupt airflow, reducing lift and increasing drag. It can also affect control surfaces and aircraft performance, according to the FAA.

Crabbe said flying through extremely cold air in clear conditions differs from entering a storm cloud, where powerful updrafts and downdrafts can expose an aircraft to turbulence and potentially hazardous icing.

"That wet nuclei in the snowflakes sticks to the aircraft. And it was my presumption is all of that added weight because of the ice that that that formed on the airframe," Crabbe said. "The deicing systems of the aircraft aren't designed for that. You can't shed it that quickly...it overpowers all the systems within minutes or seconds."

Whether icing affected the Learjet’s handling, and to what extent, remains under investigation.

What weather information can pilots see?

Crabbe said pilots can draw on forecasts before departure, weather information transmitted to the cockpit and onboard radar during a flight.

Those tools have different capabilities and limitations. Weather imagery sent to an aircraft can contain processing and transmission delays, meaning the display may show conditions that have already changed.

The FAA cautions that transmitted radar mosaics should be used for broader route planning around dangerous weather, rather than close-range maneuvering between storm cells. Onboard weather radar helps identify precipitation, but it does not directly detect turbulence.

Crabbe said he did not know what equipment was installed aboard the Learjet. The investigation will need to establish what information was available and how the flight unfolded.

A preliminary report is expected about 30 days after the crash. Determining the probable cause could take up to two years as investigators analyze the wreckage, weather conditions, communications and available flight data.