Five people, including 2 children, rescued after more than 3 months lost at sea

Villagers in Kiribati found the survivors after their boat drifted an estimated 3,355 miles across the Pacific.

Five people, including two children, were found alive this week in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati after being lost at sea for more than three months, according to reports.

Villagers on Fanning Island spotted the boat, which had drifted an estimated 5,400 kilometers (3,355 miles) from the Federated States of Micronesia, and rescued the five individuals on Sunday, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) reported. The three men and two boys were among nine people who set out July 30 for a routine one-hour boat trip between the islands of Murilo and Ruo but were caught in a storm.

A 10-day search for the 20-foot skiff took place after it did not return to Ruo, covering approximately 25,000 square nautical miles and over 31 search patterns. The U.S. Coast Guard in Guam suspended the search on Aug. 9 after there was no sign of the boat or the passengers.

There were no official reports regarding the group's food and water situation, or whether they had any outside contact while they were lost.

The ABC later reported the other four died, while The Associated Press (AP) said on Nov. 3 that the U.S. Coast Guard was still working to gather and confirm information on their status.

"Incredible and wonderful news these five folks were found and are receiving care," the U.S. Coast Guard told AccuWeather in an email. "Our profound condolences to family and friends of those who did not arrive with them."

Kaotitaake Rakoroa, a member of parliament in Kiribati, said the five individuals were taken in and cared for by the pastor of a local church, per the ABC. Nursing officer Paukin Tororo told the outlet they were severely malnourished and dehydrated but were placed on intravenous drips and were showing signs of recovery.

"They can move their head side by side," Tororo told the ABC. "They can give a smile face, they show the sign they want to eat."

The rescued members have not yet spoken publicly about the incident and have requested that their privacy be respected, the outlet added.

The governor of Micronesia's Chuuk state, Alexander Narruhn, said in a statement on Sunday that he had begun talks with the Kiribati government to bring the five rescued individuals back home, the AP reported.

"There were nine people aboard the boat that went missing," Narruhn said through an interpreter. "Thanks be to God for his love and mercy that five of the nine have been found. We continue to pray for their four companions."