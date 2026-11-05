Bear attacks surge in Colorado as drought and an early freeze leave bears hungry

With hungry bears ranging farther for food in drought-stricken Colorado, a wildlife center near Silt is feeding 32 cubs ahead of winter.

During Colorado’s hottest summer on record, creeks dried up on the Western Slope. Black bears looking for food and water moved downhill toward the Colorado River, where water was still flowing and Interstate 70 runs along the valley.

That search brought bears closer to towns and traffic, wildlife rehabilitator Nanci Limbach told AccuWeather. Across Colorado, wildlife officials had received reports of 12 bear attacks by Oct. 23, four times the number reported in all of 2025, according to KUNC. Seven of those attacks had already occurred by Aug. 27.

Bears on Colorado’s Western Slope were already short on food after a summer of drought. Then, an early freeze wiped out berries and acorns just when the bears needed to put on weight for winter, Nanci Limbach told AccuWeather. In nearby Rifle, temperatures fell to 31 degrees Fahrenheit on Oct. 16 and 32 degrees the next night, according to AccuWeather’s historical weather data.

Limbach’s Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation near Silt, east of Grand Junction, is caring for 32 cubs. Several arrived after cars struck their mothers, and others came in after wildlife officers put down their mothers. At least half were found severely underweight after weeks without their mothers being seen. Two recent arrivals weighed less than 20 pounds each. By now, Limbach said, they should weigh at least 50.

Talbott’s Farms in Palisade, just east of Grand Junction, donates about 2,000 pounds of fruit a week, and the center is getting hundreds of pounds of leftover Halloween pumpkins.

"We got a yearling in that was underweight, skinny and bad hair coat and had an injured paw," Limbach said. "With the unlimited food provided, it is now around 100 pounds and will be released at the end of the month to hibernate."

The small cubs will stay awake and keep eating through winter. They'll be released in the spring and likely go on to live normal lives.

Limbach is also watching what this winter brings to the backcountry facility where the heavier cubs will hibernate. “Usually this facility in January has over 4 feet of snow. I camped up there January. 16 this year, and the mud was over my ankles and there was only 2 inches of snow. Some ground was bare. Never have seen anything like that up there. This winter had better be better!”

In late January or February, the team will move the hibernating bears from the facility’s dens into transport cages and haul them by snowmobile into the mountains. There, the bears will finish hibernating in snow caves or artificial dens, Limbach told AccuWeather. “In March or April, they will come out of those dens, be on their own and join the natural progression of bear life.”

The Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation relies entirely on donations. Readers can make a financial contribution directly to the center.