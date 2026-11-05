Over a foot of rain triggers rescues along Georgia-Tennessee border

Record river flooding prompts evacuations in McCaysville, Georgia, as crews conduct boat and aerial rescues.

High-water rescues were underway early Thursday near the Georgia-Tennessee border after more than a foot of rain fell in some areas, triggering flash flood emergencies and sending a river to a record level.

The Toccoa River rose more than 15 feet overnight, reaching 18.05 feet and surpassing the previous record of 17.8 feet set on Feb. 16, 1990. A flash flood emergency was issued for parts of southeastern Tennessee.

AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said the heaviest rain fell over a remote area of Georgia.

A University of Georgia weather station in Blue Ridge recorded 11.19 inches of rain in about five hours. Several stations in the AccuWeather Ambient weather network reported more than a foot of rain, including 14.4 inches in Cherry Log, Georgia.

Video from McCaysville, Georgia, showed floodwater covering State Route 5 near the Tennessee border. The mayor and city council declared a state of emergency, and people on West Tennessee Avenue and East Tennessee Avenue were ordered to evacuate immediately.

“We are urging everyone to STAY AWAY FROM THE CITY OF McCAYSVILLE. Do not attempt to enter the city, bypass barricades, or interfere with ongoing emergency operations,” McCaysville Public Safety Director Michael Earley wrote on Facebook.

The Chattanooga Fire Swiftwater Rescue Team also responded to McCaysville. The fire department said one team alone rescued 11 people and two dogs.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said a multiagency response involving aircraft and boats was deployed early Thursday to help communities affected by flooding in both states. The governor has declared a state of emergency for Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties.

Dozens rescued in Tennessee's Polk County

In Tennessee, National Guard crews were assisting with aerial rescues in Polk County. State officials said at least 68 rescues were conducted on Thursday after 8 to 10 inches of rain fell causing flooding near Copperhill.

“The Tennessee State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to a Level 4 due to the flooding that has occurred in Polk County,” the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said.

Copperhill Utilities issued a mandatory water conservation notice and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is working to deliver water to impacted residents. Essential supplies are available at the Piggly Wiggly on Five Points Drive in Copperhill.

AccuWeather meteorologists say most of the rain fell south of the flooding. Several rivers and tributaries in northern Georgia and Tennessee flow north out of the southern Appalachian Mountains.

The good news is that the Southeast is set to dry out with little to no rain forecast for the flooded areas into the weekend.