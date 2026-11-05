Storm to soak South Texas this weekend, raising flash flood risk

A wet weekend is on tap for South Texas as heavy rain and thunderstorms spread across the region, raising the risk of flash flooding from near San Antonio to Corpus Christi.

A storm developing near southern New Mexico and north-central Mexico this weekend will spread rounds of rain and thunderstorms across southern and central Texas, bringing a risk of flash flooding to some areas.

Most of the Southwest will stay dry over the next week, but this storm will carve out a wetter zone farther east. Enough rain will fall to slow travel and hinder outdoor activities, with heavier downpours creating a more serious flash flood risk in a few areas.

Soon after the storm forms, it will draw increasing moisture from the Gulf as it moves east-southeastward.

As more moisture is drawn in, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread and somewhat heavier. Several hours of steady rain could fall along parts of the Rio Grande, from the Big Bend region toward the Texas coast.

Localized flash flooding could occur in southwestern Texas. The risk may be greater from near San Antonio and Laredo to Corpus Christi, extending south to Brownsville, where downpours are expected to be more concentrated and rainfall totals higher.

A general 1-4 inches of rain is forecast along the storm's path through the middle and lower portion of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall is 10 inches.

Motorists are urged to avoid driving through flooded roads. In some cases, the water may still be rising or the road beneath may have been washed away.

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Austin and Houston are expected to lie near the northern edge of the storm’s rain, with a few showers possible over the weekend.

The storm will most likely track southeastward and gradually weaken over the southern Gulf early next week. That path would keep its heaviest rain south of drought-stricken areas in the lower Mississippi Valley.

Despite localized torrential rain in October, dry conditions and drought persist across much of Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas. Parts of all three states are experiencing exceptional drought, the most intense category on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

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