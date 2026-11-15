Long before Lil’ Kim’s “Big Momma Thang” became a standout record on her 1996 debut album Hard Core, the song reportedly had a much more controversial purpose.

The original version featured aggressive verses aimed at 2Pac and Faith Evans during one of the most heated periods in Hip-Hop history.

Kim’s lyrics targeting 2Pac were reportedly a response to his infamous diss record “Hit ‘Em Up,” which took direct shots at The Notorious B.I.G. and Bad Boy Records. Meanwhile, her verses about Faith Evans reflected the personal tensions surrounding Kim, Biggie, and his marriage to Evans.

However, the original version never made it onto the official album.

According to producer Stretch Armstrong, Diddy, then known as Puff Daddy, intervened and insisted that the controversial material be removed. The record was eventually reworked, with Jay-Z replacing one of Kim’s original verses and the references to 2Pac being removed.

Lil’ Kim later confirmed in an interview with XXL that “Big Momma Thang” was originally a diss record before changes were made to the song.

The story offers another glimpse into the complicated relationships and behind-the-scenes decisions that shaped Hip-Hop during the East Coast–West Coast rivalry.

Nearly 30 years later, the original recording remains a fascinating piece of Hip-Hop history, showing just how close another major diss record came to being officially released during one of the culture’s most volatile eras.

The post Lil’ Kim’s Original “Big Momma Thang” Featured Diss Verses Aimed at 2Pac and Faith Evans Before Diddy Stepped In appeared first on According2HipHop.