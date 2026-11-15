A viral moment from Chris Brown and Usher’s R&B Tour has fans talking again after Chris Brown brought Gabrielle Cheyenne, the woman who previously appeared to reject Usher during an onstage performance, back into the spotlight.

During the third night of their Atlanta concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 8, Chris Brown invited Cheyenne onstage and serenaded her while performing his hit “Take You Down.” The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans revisiting her previous encounter with Usher.

Back in July, Cheyenne went viral after appearing uncomfortable during Usher’s performance of “Can U Handle It?” in Nashville. Usher eventually stopped the interaction and had her escorted offstage.

Cheyenne later explained that she never intended to disrespect Usher. She said she had originally attended the concert hoping to meet Chris Brown and hadn’t been told which artist would bring her onstage.

This time, Cheyenne appeared much more enthusiastic as she finally got her moment with Brown, who also shared photos of their interaction on Instagram.

The latest encounter has sparked renewed conversation about the two R&B stars and the awkward situation that started months earlier. Fans are now debating whether Brown bringing Cheyenne onstage was simply a coincidence or a playful reference to the viral Usher moment.

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