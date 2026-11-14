Lately, Offset has run into a lot of problems regarding gambling. In fact, his numerous debts led to lawsuits and even got him shot.

Through it all, he’s maintained it’s not an issue, since, many of these casinos actually pay him to gamble.

But now, he’s finally admitting he has a problem.

While speaking with the NY Times Popcast, Offset opened up about his troubles.

“I might got a sponsorship from [casinos],” Offset said. “They have a lot of budget. Sometimes you think I’m gambling, and I might have collabed somebody, and I just made $400,000 doing this…[But] I’m gonna keep it real, I got a problem. I’m working through it.”

Multiple people have spoken out about Offset owing them money.

Former Hot97 host Ebro Darden said Offset lost a $5000 Super Bowl bet to him. The bet was on the 2025 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. After the story was picked up by news outlets, Darden apologized publicly for fueling the fire.

“I didn’t know there was going to be this day-long pile-on,” he said. “Me and Offset made a goofy bet at the Super Bowl.”

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant claims that Offset owes him $8K for a friendly wager. When Bryant tried to confront the rapper about the debt, Offset went to take a nap and Bryant didn’t press the issue with his crew.

Celina Powell also claims Offset owes her 15K when they were romantically involved. However, she claims he threatened to have someone assault her when she brought it up.

His ex-wife Cardi B also went on Instagram Live and says Offset spent $900k on her Amex card to gamble.

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