Fans thought Westside Gunn’s “Don Pistola” would serve as an indication Conway and him had made peace. But it turns out, that may not be the case at all.

When responding to a commenter, fans believe Conway addressed Gunn using a verse from him, which fans believe is an old throwaway Gunn has held onto.

“So the guy whos money got clipped every time, got the bad deal, got money stolen, robbed of any credit, continuously s***** on, talked bad about, lied about … somehow it’s all HIS FAULT. I’m just focused on MY music now that’s all. YALL bring this stuff up, I honestly don’t care.”

So far, both Benny and Gunn have promoted the track, while Conway hasn’t. Of course, fans didn’t jump to conclusions initially, as Conway is promoting his new album Otis, dropping the lead single “Sarah” last night.

However, fans think Con and Gunn are still at odds.

Issues began when Conway tossed a Griselda photo off the stage at his show back in April, before saying, “Alright, now we ready,” leaving fans stunned at the act.

Videos were captured of the incident, which Conway denied meant anything. Weeks later, he told fans on his card collecting show that he and Griselda, which he departed from in 2022, were working on new music.

But then, weeks after Drake released Iceman, Conway jumped on the beat for “Make Them Pay” to rap about a previously untold story that had only existed as rumors.

“Dinner with HOV, he said, dawg give ya brother a piece. I saw it in his eyes right then, he doesn’t want me to eat,” he raps on the track.

Later, he talks about how a trip to Greece last summer really allowed him to reflect on his rap career. And the role that him being a part of Griselda played in it.

“I did a lot of reflecting when I spent last summer in Greece. Thinking, if I weren’t for Griselda, what would I be? Or what would Griselda be if it weren’t for me? I used to want the rap glory, but all I want is my peace.”

When Mal came out and confirmed what Conway rapped about, Westside Gunn tried to dispel the rumors. But since then, all three members have gone quiet about a reunion.

The post Conway The Machine Allegedly Responds To Westside Gunn Using His Verse For “Don Pistola” appeared first on According2HipHop.