For months, people have speculated that Conway, Benny and Gunn would never reunite.

Issues began when Conway tossed a Griselda photo off the stage at his show back in April, before saying, “Alright, now we ready,” leaving fans stunned at the act.

Videos were captured of the incident, which Conway denied meant anything. Weeks later, he told fans on his card collecting show that he and Griselda, which he departed from in 2022, were working on new music.

But then, weeks after Drake released Iceman, Conway jumped on the beat for “Make Them Pay” to rap about a previously untold story that had only existed as rumors.

“Dinner with HOV, he said, dawg give ya brother a piece. I saw it in his eyes right then, he doesn’t want me to eat,” he raps on the track.

Later, he talks about how a trip to Greece last summer really allowed him to reflect on his rap career. And the role that him being a part of Griselda played in it.

“I did a lot of reflecting when I spent last summer in Greece. Thinking, if I weren’t for Griselda, what would I be? Or what would Griselda be if it weren’t for me? I used to want the rap glory, but all I want is my peace.”

When Mal came out and confirmed what Conway rapped about, Westside Gunn tried to dispel the rumors. But since then, all three members have gone quiet about a reunion.

Then, a few weeks ago, Conway gave a very cryptic update on the situation.

On an Instagram post that showed the trio captioned: “You right, they deserve more attention but ain’t no beef. Don’t believe the hype. That’s family.”

Conway responded: “Nah we not family.”

Granted, it’s unclear if Conway was saying the members weren’t family or if the fan wasn’t family, but still, it further calls into question the up and down relationship of the iconic Buffalo rappers.

But the latest update comes with a song. Westside Gunn’s new album Hellmatic features a new song “Don Pistola” which has all three founding members rapping together for the first time in years.

Benny The Butcher’s new album A Friend Of Ours 2, with his imprint Black Soprano Family does not have Conway or Gunn features.

Conway also dropped his new single “Sarah” ahead of his new album Otis, which drops November 20th.

It’s unclear if the verses are completely new, or if Gunn had them stored. However, Conway at the end of the track calls out podcasters for starting drama with the trio.

Conway has not promoted “Don Pistola” as of this writing. Benny has.

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