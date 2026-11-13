A horrifying allegation has hit social media and it involves one of Sexyy Red’s past collaborators. Trevor Patterson, who goes by OGxTP, a self-proclaimed artist consultant and A&R has been accused of drugging and raping a 23 year old woman.

The woman, who goes by TrinaSoDelicious on X, posted her account of the events, along with screenshots of exchanges between her and TP. She also showed a blurred picture of him naked going to her fridge, which was caught by her in home security camera.

She says she met TP while serving as a vixen for a Sexyy Red video, which she claims he works for. In now deleted Facebook posts, TP promoted multiple music videos featuring Sexyy Red. She then says they met up to go to Club Liv in Miami for Red’s club appearance. From there, she says he handed her champagne then immediately wanted to leave, calling an uber. When she got back, she felt dizzy and headed to the bathroom, the last thing she remembers was apologizing that she got too drunk.

When she woke up the next day at 2pm, she felt what she thought was drool on her face, but then realized it was semen. She also had several messages from TP asking if she was ok. From there, she asked TP if they had sex and he dodged the questions responding: “If you say we did, then I guess we did.”

She then says she watched in horror through her cameras as they showed TP raping her unconscious body for hours. She went to the police, reported the offense and was administered a rape kit.

How TP Responded

Since then, TP has deactivated all his social media, and articles, like his interview with Revolt, have been deleted.

X, for their part, silenced the woman’s allegations, deleting her post for violating rules.

Other users took screenshots and have been advocating for her since.

Sexyy Red has not commented on the story as of yet, but considering TP was at her club appearance, it appears the two still work together.

For now, these are allegations, and the police have not arrested TP, nor begun an investigation.

The post Woman Claims Artist Consultant With Ties To Sexyy Red Drugged & Assaulted Her, With Video Evidence appeared first on According2HipHop.