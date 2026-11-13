Boosie is giving Phillip Rivers a run for his money. The Louisiana legend already has 9 kids, but now, it appears another is on the way.

This week, Boosie’s partner Rajel Nelson, posted a video with the caption: “It’s a early birthday surprise.”

The video shows a custom golf cart with “Boosie Network” across the windshield and a large red bow. Nelson also hands Boosie a package, with a pregnancy test reading positive inside.

There’s also a baby onesie with the message, “You can stop asking now.”

In the video, Boosie reacts with pure joy, running around and exclaiming: “this the best birthday present ever!”

This marks Boosie’s 10th kid, something he takes pride in. His first child with Nelson, Sevyn, is expected to become a big sister.

Two of his children ave become artists themselves, including his daughter Iviona, who performs as Poison Ivi, while son Torrence Jr. performs as Tootie Raww.

Ivy Ray, Lyric Beyonce, Toriana, Michael Jordan, Tarlaysia and Laila Jean make up his other children.

Boosie’s son Ivy Ray Hatch was arrested for alleged armed robbery, aggravated battery, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with drugs.

Boosie has denied the charges against him.

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