Many people wondered how IDK got an Eminem feature and now we know how.

IDK has reportedly partnered with Shady/Aftermath records after releasing his new song with Eminem “Welcome,” which features a J Dilla beat.

IDK explained the decision in a press release.

“When I first started working on this music, I remember looking up at my ceiling and saying ‘thank you’. I was speaking to Dilla because it felt like everything that could have been, in a way, started to clear itself organically. I knew this was an important opportunity and a statement for hip hop itself. The first rap album I’ve ever owned was 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. A Shady Records release. The first raps I made it a point to memorize were Eminem raps. I’ve been at it for some time now, so to be at the point in my journey seems surreal. I’m excited for this next chapter in my career.”

It’s unclear what this partnership entails, besides his new album getting a release on the label.

This caps off a busy year for the DMV rapper, has he returned to his home city, partnering with the French Embassy for a Juneteenth show featuring Yung Manny, Q Da Fool, Shabazz PBG, Nino Paid, Xang, and several other luminaries of the scene.

He also dropped his new mixtape e.t.d.s, featuring the first estate approved posthomous DMX feature.

Eminem is currently working on a new album, after recently lending Kid Rock a feature.

This marks the first ever J DIlla beat that Eminem has ever rapped on.

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