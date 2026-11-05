Kodak Black Announced As Character In GTA VI

So far we’ve learned a lot about the new GTA.

So far, GTA 6 is on pace for a November 19th release date despite several rumors of delays. As the rollout continues, more clues about the game have surfaced.

Many artists dropped teasers that they may be featured in the game in some aspect.

Travis Scott got the ball rolling with a big announcement regarding his involvement. Then, Future, Metro-Boomin, and Yung Lean revealed they’re involved. Then, on the pop side, Rauw Alejandro, PinkPantheress, Fred Again, and Morgan Wallen.

Some other notable names include CA7RIEL, Paco Amoroso, and The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards. Additionally, Freddie Gibbs is reportedly a character in a side mission. Drake is also set to have his own radio station in the game.

Now, we’ve learned that Kodak Black will also be in the game, and not just on the radio. In addition to getting his music featured, Kodak will also be a character in the game. No word if he’s a playable character or just part of the side mission, but it continues a trend of the new GTA wanting to get big names involved.

Employers get prepared, it seems with all these features, no one is gonna work on launch day.

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